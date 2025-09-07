Milind Soman appointed as ambassador for BJYM's 'Namo Yuva Run' campaign, one million to join across 75 cities

New Delhi [India], September 7 : The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) launched a nationwide initiative to promote the message of fitness and social awareness - the 'Namo Yuva Run' campaign on Sunday.

Supermodel and fitness icon Milind Soman was announced as the ambassador for the campaign, which coincides with the celebrations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday on September 17.

Milind Soman, along with BJP MP Tejasvi Surya and Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, was present at the launch. He expressed his delight over being a part of the campaign, voicing the message of making India free from addiction.

"It is a gift to PM Modi on his birthday. The run will take place on September 21, and the idea is to get 1 million Indians running on the day. The move is unprecedented and something that has never happened before. It has a great theme and sends the message of 'Nasha Mukt Bharat', which means we still have to continue our fight against drugs at every level to ensure that the youth in the country can contribute to the highest level," Milind told the media.

At the campaign launch, Milind Soman and BJP MP Tejasvi Surya took part in a push-up challenge, with many others also joining in as they drew attention to the message of fitness.

"Today, the members of the Yuva Morcha had a push-up challenge with Milind, and all of them appeared to be quite fit. This is a message for the young India to be fit, to be focused on their health, and most importantly, to be away from drugs," Surya told ANI.

At the event, the BJP MP heaped words of praise for Milind, calling him the perfect choice for the campaign.

"When I was in high school, I was largely following the fitness achievements of Milind Soman. He is the fittest Indian today and a big example and role model for young Indians to be fit and self-reliant. I requested him to attend the event two days ago, and he immediately agreed to the same," Surya said at the event.

The 'Namo Yuva Run' campaign will be carried out across 75 cities, with the participation of more than 10,000 people on September 21.

