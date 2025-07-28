Milind Soman completes the triathlon challenge in Kolhapur with wife Ankita Konwar

Mumbai, July 28 Actor and fitness enthusiast, Milind Soman, loves to push his limits, and his better half, Ankita Konwar, enjoys accompanying him in his every challenge.

The couple spent the weekend completing the triathlon challenge in Kolhapur, which included a 3.8km swim in Rajaram lake, followed by 180km cycling, and a 10 km run.

The 'Emergency' actor posted a string of videos and photos of himself and Ankita riding the bicycle, posing by the lake, and running on the road in the dark.

Sharing the exciting experience with the netizens, Milind wrote in the caption, "Superfabulous weekend in Kolhapur, the triathlon capital of India, with @ankita_earthy cycling her first 180km with me, that too after a 3.8km swim in Rajaram lake...also did a 10km run post that to cool down super support from @vaibhavbelgaonkar and his fantastic team we will be back !!!!"

On July 12, Milind performed a 30-second pull-up while enjoying the Mumbai rains.

He took to his official Instagram account and posted a video of himself performing a slow 30-second push-up on what seemed to be a bar in the park.

"30seconds up, 30seconds down...sometimes, just one is enough! Getting over a bit of jet lag, great to feel the Mumbai rain again .. thank you for your patience @ankita_earthy," he wrote in the caption.

Prior to this, Milind and Ankita took part in the Tromso midnight half-marathon in Norway.

Milind shared glimpses of the half-marathon on social media with him and Ankita proudly flaunting their medals after completing the challenge.

"Ran the Tromso midnight half marathon in Norway with @ankita_earthy a couple of weeks ago, terrific fun! Run started in the night and ended at midnight in bright sunlight, beautiful weather, beautiful flowers, beautiful landscapes, beautiful people, great food, a fun, fun, fun experience," Milind captioned the post.

