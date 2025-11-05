Milind Soman shares a glimpse of his luxurious 60th birthday

Mumbai Nov 5 Bollywood actor and model Milind Soman recently turned 60 on the 4th of November.

The actor, who along with his wife Ankita Konwar is on a vacation to ring in his big 60, took to his social media account to share a glimpse of his luxurious birthday celebrations. Sharing a carousel post, Milind captioned it as “60!!!!” In the pictures shared by the fitness freak, he could be seen enjoying an exotic birthday pool brunch, with a lavish cake.

In another set of pictures and videos, the model, along with his wife, can be seen scuba diving deep into the sea, holding a happy birthday placard amidst sea turtles and other giant and exotic marine life. Ankita recently took to her social media account to share that she had clocked 100 deep-sea dives. Sharing pictures from her thrilling adventure, she wrote, “100 dives later, and I’m still in awe of how the ocean finds new ways to humble me, heal me, and remind me who I am beneath all the noise. From the first hesitant breath underwater to feeling at home in the blue, every descent has been a lesson in trust, surrender and wonder.”

Thanking her instructors, she wrote, “Thank you for shaping the diver and the person I’ve become. For every correction, every calm signal, every “you’ve got this” said literally without words. Here’s to 100 dives, and hoping for many more!” On the 4th of November, Ankita had penned a beautiful note for husband Milind on his birthday.

She wrote, “Happy birthday to the man whose kindness doesn’t just exist but moves like a quiet revolution. To the one whose love is not soft but steady and fierce, the kind that protects, lifts, and never lets go. For decades, you’ve been a force, changing lives without needing credit, leaving every place and every person better than you found them. Your commitment to what you believe in is almost its own religion. Your presence is like a lighthouse. And that heart of gold is a compass. If I can carry your fire, your faith, your unstoppable energy when I’m 60, I’ll count myself blessed beyond measure.”

She added, “12 years by your side and still learning what devotion, purpose, and real strength look like. May the world keep feeling the impact of your footsteps, because they already echo far beyond where the eyes can reach. Happy birthday, my love. You are the kind of rare that mediocrity can’t ever touch.”

