Military men, choppers to be pressed into service for 'Welcome to the Jungle' Kashmir schedule

Mumbai, June 28 The makers of the upcoming film ‘Welcome to the Jungle’ are set to start the marathon schedule of the film in Kashmir after wrapping up the extensive schedule of the film in Mumbai.

The Kashmir schedule of the film will extend over a month with a unit of 1,200 people. During this period, several military helicopters, 250 military personnel, 350 government officials, and 300 Kashmiri locals will come together to mark the schedule of the film.

The makers of the film are still working around the dates given the schedules of the massive star cast need to be accommodated and synced.

The film is directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Firoz A. Nadiadwallah. The film stars Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Jackie Shroff, Aftab Shivdasani, Disha Patani, Raveena Tandon, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Mika Singh, Sayaji Shinde, Mukesh Tiwari, Zakir Hussain and Yashpal Sharma.

Recently, the makers brought on board 200 horses and horsemen from Mumbai, Lonavala, Mahabaleshwar, and several other locations for a power-packed action sequence.

