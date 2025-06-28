Millie Bobby Brown sizzles in beachwear after slamming body-shaming trolls

Los Angeles, June 28 Hollywood actress Millie Bobby Brown is raising the mercury with her sartorial choice. The actress recently sizzled in a series of bikini shots.

This comes after the 21-year-old was forced to hit back over cruel trolls who picked apart her appearance, reports ‘Mirror.co.uk’.

Millie looked incredible as she posed for her golden-hour shots while sunning herself on the sand.

As per ‘Mirror.co.uk’, the ‘Stranger Things’ star, who married Jake Biongiovi in a private ceremony in May 2024, wore a green and blue paisley print two-piece as she posed in front of the ocean. She posted the three photos on Instagram, with some beach-related emojis.

The comments section was filled with adoring praise from friends and fans. Her beauty brand's account wrote, "An absolute icon”, while reality star and socialite Paris Hilton replied with a heart-eye emoji.

Millie has been subjected to intense and cruel scrutiny over her looks on social media, despite her young age and always looking ten out of ten. The young star shared a moving Instagram post earlier this year, after she was cruelly judged for how grown up she appears.

In an almost three-minute-long video, the actress reflected on her career and the difficulties of growing up in the spotlight. She called out various articles written by journalists who had criticised her body and face, drawing attention to the unrealistic expectations placed on women in the entertainment industry.

In the clip, posted in March, Millie sat makeup-free as she said, “I want to take a moment to address something that I think is bigger than just me, something that affects every young woman who grows up under public scrutiny”.

Later, she read out article titles which had questioned her looks, including one mentioning the comedian.

