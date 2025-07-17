Millie Bobby Brown to star opposite Gabriel LaBelle in new rom-com 'Just Picture It'

Los Angeles [US], July 17 : Millie Bobby Brown is all set to star opposite The Fabelmans actor Gabriel LaBelle in a new romantic comedy titled 'Just Picture It,' according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The rom-com, directed by Lee Toland Krieger, will stream on Netflix. The movie follows two carefree college students whose phones suddenly start showing them pictures from the future. In the photos, they are happily married with children, despite the fact that they haven't even met yet.

The script is written by Jesse Lasky, marking his first feature film. He has previously worked on popular shows like Revenge and Code Black.

'Just Picture It' will be produced by Joe Roth and Jeff Kirschenbaum. Millie Bobby Brown is also producing the film through her production company, PCMA Productions, along with Robert Brown. Executive producers include Alyssa Altman (R/K Films), Jake Bongiovi, Isobel Roberts (PCMA), and David Kern.

The romantic comedy also happens to mark a first for Brown, who is known for her role as Eleven in Stranger Things and her performances in Damsel, The Electric State, and the Enola Holmes series, all Netflix hits.

More details on the project have yet to be disclosed.

Meanwhile, Brown's popular Netflix series Stranger Things had fans screaming with excitement as the teaser for the final season was unveiled on Wednesday evening.

The new season will be released in three parts, all around holiday weekends: Volume 1 on November 26 (consisting of four episodes), Volume 2 on Christmas (three episodes), and The Finale on New Year's Eve.

Created by The Duffer Brothers, Stranger Things is produced by Upside Down Pictures & 21 Laps Entertainment, with The Duffer Brothers serving as executive producers, alongside Shawn Levy of 21 Laps Entertainment and Dan Cohen.

