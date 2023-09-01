Millind Gaba, Giorgia Andriani's song 'Wapas Na Aayenge' unveiled

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 1 : Singer Millind Gaba has come up with a new track titled 'Wapas Na Aayenge'.

The song's music video features Millind alongside Giorgia Andriani.

'Wapas Na Aayenge' is a part of his latest EP ‘Fragrance’. It also includes tracks ‘Dil Gaya’, ‘Nahi Karna Main’, and ‘Roz Pyaar.’

Millind and Giorgia shot for 'Wapas Na Aayenge' in Dubai.

Excited about his EP, Millind said, "This EP is very close to my heart. It has all the different flavours of love that we have all gone through. I’m sure the listeners are going to resonate with the song. ‘Wapas Na Aayenge’ is the perfect go-to break up song and with Giorgia adding her charm to the music video, I’m sure audiences will love it.”

Giorgia also expressed her happiness.

She said, "Working on this project has been a wonderful experience. Millind and I really worked on bringing those emotions to the surface and I hope audiences like our onscreen pairing.”

Take a look at the song's video

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cwo2VbNR7pF/

While ‘Wapas Na Aayenge’, ‘Dil Gaya’, ‘Nahi Karna Main’ are composed by Millind, and Asli Gold, ‘Roz Pyaar’ is a composition by Millind and Dhrruv Yogi.

Millind is best known for crooning to songs such as 'Nazar Lag Jayegi', 'She Don't Know', 'Zindagi ki Paudi' and 'Yaar Mod Do'. He also made his acting debut in the Punjabi film Stupid 7. The singer was also a contestant in Bigg Boss OTT in 2021.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor