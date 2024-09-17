‘Million Dollar Listing: India’ to explore real estate ecosystem of New Delhi in first episode

Mumbai, Sep 17 A new streaming show, the Indian adaptation of ‘Million Dollar Listing’ is set to bow on Indian streaming medium. Joining the ranks of non-fiction and unscripted content like ‘Shark Tank India’ and ‘MasterChef India’, the new show will showcase India’s most desirable homes and provide an inside look at the creation and acquisition of the dream properties across the country.

‘Million Dollar Listing: India’ marks the second international version of the format, joining its successful editions of cities such as Los Angeles, New York, Miami, San Francisco, and Dubai. In each of its editions, the series follows the lives of cities’ best and most aggressive real estate professionals as they navigate the high-stakes world of selling multi-million-dollar properties in exclusive neighbourhoods.

Each episode shows the realtors, hustling and juggling multiple demands and keeping their professional lives afloat trying to secure the next big deal. The national capital New Delhi, will be the first city to get highlighted in the India edition of the show.

As India rapidly rises to become one of the world’s top consumer markets, luxury living is now a reality for many, driven by the aspirations of the affluent population.

The ‘Million Dollar Listing’ franchise started with the show ‘Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles’ (originally ‘Million Dollar Listing’), which debuted on August 29, 2006. The series has since aired 14 seasons. The success of the Los Angeles based version of the show spawned three other shows in the same franchise.

The first international version of the show was of the UAE. It followed the journeys of Ben Bandari, Zay Brown, Riad Gohar, Nassira Sekkay and Rami Wahood.

Million Dollar Listing is licensed globally by NBC Universal Formats, a division of Universal International Studios, which is part of Universal Studio Group.

Produced by EndemolShine India, ‘Million Dollar Listings: India’ will soon drop on Sony LIV.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor