Milly Alcock recalls being asked to take lessons from "acting coach" during 'House of the Dragon' filming

Washington DC [US], May 21 : Actress Milly Alcock had a rough patch in the initial weeks on the sets of 'House of the Dragon', a spin-off of the highly rated show 'Game of Thrones'.

During a recent appearance on 'The Tonight Show', as quoted by Variety, the actress Alcock, who played young Rhaenyra Targaryen on 'House of the Dragon', recalled being told by a person from a "very high up" position to get an acting coach after watching her performance on the second day of the shoot.

"On my second day on 'House of the Dragon,' one of the, I'm not gonna say who, but someone very high up, pulled me aside and was like, 'Um, we're gonna get you an acting coach,'" Alcock recalled as quoted by Variety.

The incident increased the actress's anxiety, as she was already nervous about playing the iconic character of Rhaenyra in the 'Thrones' universe.

"It just confirmed everything that I've kind of known to be true, [which] is that I'm not very good at my job. You know what I mean! I was like, 'I can't do this. This is terrible. This is a big mistake," said Alcock as quoted by Variety.

Despite the initial rough days, the actress Milly Alcock garnered praise from the viewers for her role as a young Rhaenyra Targaryen in 'House of the Dragon'.

Alcock costarred alongside Emma D'Arcy, Matt Smith and Rhys Ifans in Season 1 of 'House of the Dragon,' but only made a brief appearance in Season 2.

'House of the Dragon' Season 3 began filming in March, reported Variety.

As per the outlet, the new cast members for the third season include Tommy Flanagan, Dan Fogler, Tom Cullen, Joplin Sibtain and Barry Sloane.

'House of the Dragon' is set about 200 years before the events of 'Game of Thrones,' and is based on the fantasy novel 'Fire & Blood' by 'Thrones' writer George R.R. Martin.

