Milo Manheim shares why Ethan Slater left him more awestruck than Ariana Grande

Washington DC [US], July 11 : Actor Milo Manheim, known for playing Zed in the Disney television film franchise Zombies and appearing in season 27 of 'Dancing with the Stars', recalled meeting Ethan Slater and Ariana Grande, reported People.

He also shared that Ethan left him more starstruck.

Manheim recently finished his Off-Broadway production of Little Shop of Horrors run in New York City with costar Liz Gillies, and two people who took time out to see and support the show were Slater, 33, and Grande, 32.

When asked which movie star he was more excited to see out of Slater and Grande, Manheim shared, "Okay, I'm so happy you asked this question because the answer was Ethan."

Manheim added, "Because when they walked in it was kinda funny. I was like, 'Hi Ariana, nice to meet you. Ethan, my brotha! What's up?', " reported People.

"'Cause I saw him as Spongebob, I love that guy," said Manheim, adding, "And also I think that, I dunno, Liz has talked to me about Ari for so long that it was just like, I felt like I was meeting one of Liz's old friends and Ethan Slater, you know what I mean?"

Grande and Slater met on the set of Wicked in 2022, and the costars developed a romance offscreen. PEOPLE confirmed their relationship in July 2023, after Grande's separation from her then-husband, Dalton Gomez, and Slater's separation from his then-wife, Lilly Jay.

