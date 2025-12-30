Mimi Chakraborty on ‘Chandni Raate’ from ‘Bhanupriya Bhooter Hotel’: Absolute joy

Mumbai, Dec 30 The makers of the Bengali film ‘Bhanupriya Bhooter Hotel’ have dropped the track “Chandni Raate” on Tuesday and actress Mimi Chakraborty said that the energy on set, music, and vibe were all so infectious.

Mimi said in a statement: “Shooting for ‘Chandni Raate’ was an absolute joy. The energy on set, the music, and the vibe of the song were all so infectious. I’m excited for everyone to watch and enjoy it.”

The song features a fun, playful narrative paired with a foot-tapping groove and an irresistibly catchy hook line that will have listeners humming along instantly.

Sung by Arnab Dutta, Saptak Bhattacharjee and Shrestha Das. “Chandni Raate” is composed by Arnab Dutta, with lyrics penned by Arnab Dutta and Zinia Sen.

The music video brings the song to life with the lead cast, Mimi Chakraborty, Soham Majumdar, Bonny Sengupta and Swastika Dutta, whose on-screen chemistry and playful expressions perfectly match the lively rhythm of the track.

Shiboprasad Mukherjee, producer at Windows Production, said: “Music has always been central to our storytelling. ‘Chandni Raate’ combines romance, energy, and memorable composition, making it a standout track from the film.”

Mandar Thakur, CEO of Junglee Music (a division of Times Music), says, “‘Chandni Raate’ is a perfect example of a song that is fun, romantic and musically rich. The melody, the groove, and the hook line make it a track that audiences will want to play on repeat.”

“Chandni Raate” is now live on Times Music Bangla’s YouTube channel and available across all leading streaming platforms.

Directed by Aritra Mukherjee, Bhanupriya Bhooter Hotel promises to be a hilarious tale of six ghosts navigating human interactions after a hotel is built on the land where their graveyard used to be.

The Bengali horror comedy film is reportedly scheduled to release in January 2026.

