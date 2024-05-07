MET Gala 2024: Mindy Kaling ‘Melts Away in Time’ As She Walks on Red Carpet in Gaurav Gupta Gown (See Pics)
By IANS | Published: May 7, 2024 11:07 AM2024-05-07T11:07:50+5:302024-05-07T11:32:13+5:30
Los Angeles, May 7: Actor, writer, and producer Mindy Kaling turned heads as she strutted the MET Gala carpet in a creation by renowned designer Gaurav Gupta, which he labels "The Melting Flower of Time." Gupta, whose creations have previously been worn by Grammy-winner Beyonce and socialite Paris Hilton, among many others, took to Instagram to share pictures.vIn the images, Kaling is seen wearing an architectural gown in a nude shade.
She completed her look with basic makeup and a sleek bob.The designer captioned the images: “Mindy Kaling in 'The Melting Flower of Time' at the MET Gala 2024. Mindy radiates grace, making her the ideal muse for this design. Just as a flower blooms only once before withering away, this gown embodies the transient yet exquisite essence of style.
“It's almost like the gown Mindy is wearing melts away in time, evoking a surreal journey through loops of infinity, as represented by our brand logo" - @ggpanther Stylist: @mollyddickson Placement: @maisonbose @boseh1 #GauravGupta #GauravGuptaCouture #MetGala #MindyKayling.” Other personalities who have worn Gupta’s creations include Lizzo, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Kylie Minogue, and Megan Thee Stallion.
