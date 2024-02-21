"Mine now, forever": Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani share official wedding pictures

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 21 : Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani dropped their first images as newlyweds on Wednesday, as they looked lovingly into each other's eyes in their dazzling wedding dresses.

Taking to Instagram, Rakul Preet treated fans to her wedding pictures.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C3nRdCzqRj3/?

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "Mine now and forever [?] 21-02-2024 #abdonobhagna-ni."

After dating each other for a long time, Rakul and Jakky tied the knot in a traditional Sikh wedding ceremony called the 'Anand Karaj' in the afternoon.

Later, it was followed by the Pheras in the evening to commemorate Jackky's Sindhi heritage.

As soon as the photos were uploaded, fans and industry members flooded the comment section with their wishes.

Jacqueliene Fernandez wrote, "congrats !!!!!!"

Varun Dhawan commented, "Congratualtionssss."

Samantha Ruth Prabhu dropped a comment, which read, "Congratulations."

Dia Mirza wrote, "Congratulations. All our love and blessings."

Talking about the new bride and groom's outfits, Kiara looked gorgeous in a pink-hued embellished lehenga with floral work. She tied up her hair into a bun and accessorized her look with heavy diamond jewellery.

Jackky, on the other hand, looked handsome in a cream-coloured embroidered sherwani.

In the first picture, the newly married couple could be seen looking into each other's eyes and smiling.

In another candid pic, Rakul and Jakky could be seen sharing a laugh and having fun at the mandap.

In another image, the newlyweds were seen holding hands and exuding delight on their special day.

The wedding was attended by the couple's family members and close friends in Goa. From Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Shilpa Shetty to Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Esha Deol, the who's who of Bollywood marked their presence at the ceremony to bless the couple as they embarked on their new journey.

Their pre-wedding festivities kick-started on February 19.

Rakul and Jackky made their relationship official on Instagram in October 2021.

On the work front, Rakul will be seen in 'Indian 2' alongside Kamal Haasan. The film also stars Bobby Simhaa and Priya Bhavani Shankar in key roles.

The first part was released in 1996, starring Kamal Haasan in the role of an aged freedom fighter who decides to wage a war against corruption.

Jackky, on the other hand, is awaiting the release of his next production, 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'. Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film stars Akshay, Tiger, Sonakshi Sinha, and Prithviraj Sukumaran in lead roles and is all set to hit theatres on Eid 2024.

