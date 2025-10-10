'Minecraft 2' in the works, scheduled to release in July 2027

Washington DC [US], October 10 : Warner Bros has greenlit a sequel to the superhit film 'A Minecraft Movie', which was released earlier this year. The makers have also announced the release date of the movie.

'Minecraft 2' is currently in the works and is scheduled to premiere in theatres on July 23, 2027, the studio announced on Thursday.

The follow-up film will arrive about two years after the first 'Minecraft,' released in April. Based on a popular video game, Warner Bros. and Legendary's PG adventure became an instant theatrical sensation with the opening weekend of 162 million USD domestically and 312 million USD globally, according to Variety.

'A Minecraft Movie' ended its box office run with a staggering 957 million USD globally. It's the second-highest-grossing Hollywood film in 2025, following Disney's 'Lilo & Stitch' (1.03 billion USD), reported Variety.

Warner Bros. shared the release date of the sequel on their Instagram handle on Thursday.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DPmN9-pkn7J/?hl=en

Jared Hess will return to direct and co-write the screenplay with Chris Galletta. Hess helmed the first film, which starred Jack Black and Jason Momoa in the lead roles.

The movie followed a group of misfits who were pulled through a portal into a cubic world and guided by an expert crafter named Steve (played by Black).

Producers on the second 'Minecraft' adventure include Mary Parent, Cale Boyter, Roy Lee, Eric McLeod, Kayleen Walters, Torfi Frans Olafsson and Momoa.

According to Variety, 'A Minecraft Movie' helped ignite a huge reversal in box office fortunes for Warner Bros. after the misfires of 'Joker: Folie a Deux,' 'Mickey 17' and 'The Alto Knights.'

Following 'A Minecraft Movie,' the studio churned out a remarkable six consecutive wins with the likes of 'Sinners,' 'Final Destination Bloodlines,' 'F1: The Movie', 'Superman,' 'Weapons' and 'The Conjuring: Last Rites.'

Warner Bros.' final release of the year was Paul Thomas Anderson and Leonardo DiCaprio's acclaimed 'One Battle After Another,' which has generated 110 million USD after two weeks against its 130 million USD budget.

