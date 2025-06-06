Mini Mathur and Kabir Khan are proud parents on their son Viviaan's graduation

Mumbai, June 6 Actress Mini Mathur and director Kabir Khan are proud parents as their son Vivaan has graduated from the University of Southern California.

The actress used social media to share a video of some fun moments from the graduation ceremony.

She also wrote a heartfelt note on Instagram recalling her own graduation. Mini penned, "When I graduated from Delhi University (or for that matter when I did my masters) all I got was a pat on the back and a degree that reached me by mail. So I have never understood the big deal around graduation ceremonies in the west."

Sharing her experience of Vivaan's graduation ceremony, she added, "For all the current uncertainty around foreign students in the US, I have to admit that I loved every minute of Vivaans graduation. It was celebratory, grandiose and very exhilarating. USC @presidentfolt you are a force of nature and it was amazing to get to know you better."

Mini further congratulated the young minds on achieving another milestone in their journey. "Makes me wonder why we do not celebrate our milestones equally because it’s really all about learning, growing and signalling a readiness to make our mark on the world. So many bright minds in their Harry Potter robes going out into a world they will helm eventually. Congratulations @vivaankabir for not just getting a double major in Politics & Film but also for four years of your metamorphosis. Also to my favourite boys @arnavbulani @ahaanrao @aarhan.rc @arin.nene !! You make us so proud," her note read.

She decided to end the note with a fun disclosure. "PS: It was a first for me to wear sneakers under my saree and I loved it," Mini concluded.

Mini tied the knot with the filmmaker in February 1998. The couple is parents to two kids – son Vivaan and daughter Sairah.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor