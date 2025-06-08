Mini Mathur & Kabir Khan enjoy a fun road trip with son Viviaan amidst nature

Mumbai, June 8 After their son Vivaan recently graduated from the University of Southern California, actress Mini Mathur and her director husband Kabir Khan took him on a fun road trip to Yosemite National Park.

Sharing a video of all the chaos with her two boys on Instagram, Mini penned on her official Instagram account, “Grad trip” Core memory alert. Even though I hate road travel, the boys got me to agree to a road trip (I agreed only because I’ve been dying to see Yosemite) and again.. it turns out ..nothing is more hardcore family time than being cooped in a car fighting over music controls and cooking on a campfire."

She revealed that despite initially planning to hire an RV, they ended up hiting the road in an open top jeep. "We wanted to hire an RV (from all the american films we’ve seen) but ditched it (because I didn’t want to shower in a plastic cubicle) for an open top Jeep that Vivaan picked (hugely noisy when the hood is down)!" she added.

Revealing how they treated their tastebuds during their journey, Mini went on to share, "The landscape changed every 20 minutes and the day was spectacular. We found brilliant sushi in the most unexpected highway eatery, got burgers from drive ins, shopped for junk nobody needs from gas station shops, drank coffee sitting by bubbling streams, read a film script out loud and talked all day."

Through her post, the actress also suggested some great places to stop by when on the West Coast. "Save this : If you’re on the west coast, the best choice is Yosemite National park, a mere 4 hour drive from downtown LA but could also choose to stop at Sequoia National park with tall, stunning redwood trees or drive onwards to Napa valley or Big sur. We are heading onwards to head to Lake Tahoe," her post read.

