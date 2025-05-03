Ministry of I&B announced private sector partnerships, FDIs for IICT

Mumbai, May 3 As a part of its collaboration with FICCI and CII, for the Indian Institute of Creative Technology (IICT), the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has announced strategic partnerships in the private sector.

Some companies who have extended their hands for long-term collaborations are JioStar, Adobe, Google & YouTube, Meta, Wacom, Microsoft and Nvidia.

The Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Ashwini Vaishnaw announced that the initiative is designed to bridge the growing demand for world-class infrastructure and talent in India’s booming digital content and immersive technology sectors.

The agreements were exchanged in presence of Minister of state L Murugan and Secretary, Information and Broadcasting, Sanjay Jaju.

The minister informed that IICT will follow the same template as the IITs and IIMs in India to transform itself into a massive world-class education and training hub for students who aspire to be professionals in the AVGC-XR sector.

Talking about the same, Ashwini Vaishnaw said, “We have started an initiative which is completely novel in the world of film and entertainment. This (initiative) follows the vision of our prime minister that India can take the global lead in the world in the media and entertainment sector”.

The minister heartily thanked the industry partners who have expressed their willingness to collaborate, as he announced that leading global companies have agreed to partner with IICT to provide support in curriculum development, internships, scholarships, startup funding, and job placements.

“I thank all the industry partners and their top management with whom I have spoken to, for expressing their willingness to partner with us for this initiative. They will help us build this institution and help us sustain long-term growth. I hope the IICT grows into a large educational infrastructure for the (AVGC-XR) sector. We will be following the same template that we have created for the IITs and IIMs in our country, to make it into a world-class institution”, the minister added.

