MIP Africa unveils new South African content on OTT

Washington [US], September 3 : Netflix has revealed a first look at some of its upcoming films and series from South Africa.

The announcement was made on Tuesday at MIP Africa by Ben Amadasun, Netflix's vice president of content for the Middle East and Africa, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

These new titles aim at Netflix's commitment to "bringing diverse and authentic local stories by local storytellers to global audiences."

"We are incredibly excited to continue strengthening our relationships with our production partners in South Africa and bringing diverse and authentic local stories by local storytellers to our local and global audiences," said Amadasun.

"We have seen South African stories not only be loved locally, but they have also found a fandom in many countries around the world. This is only a small taste of what's to come next on Netflix as we continue our work to bring local South African and international stories to entertain our 278 million members around the world," he added.

Here's a look at the upcoming Netflix titles from South Africa:

Love Never Lies: South Africa

This South African edition of the international reality show 'Love Never Lies' will feature six couples who must test their trust using an eye-scanning lie detector. The show is produced by Rapid Blue and will be available on Netflix from November 29. In this series, deception costs money, and the truth comes with a prize.

Happiness Is

Following the success of Happiness Is a 4 Letter Word and Happiness Ever After, the romantic comedy series continues with Happiness Is, set to release on October 18. The new film follows a group of friends who must confront the weaknesses in their relationships and themselves. The film is produced by Blingola Media with a women-led production team. Lesedi Siswana is the producer, and Bongiwe Selane serves as the creative and executive producer.

Umjolo

Umjolo is a four-part anthology of feature films produced by Stained Glass TV. The first film, Umjolo: The Gone Girl, will debut on Netflix on November 8. It tells the story of a young woman who seems to have the perfect life with her supportive and loving boyfriend, but a shocking discovery at a doctor's appointment changes everything. The remaining three films in the anthology will be released monthly until February 2025.

Disaster Holiday

From Burnt Onion Productions, the creators of popular Netflix titles How to Ruin Christmas and Seriously Single, comes Disaster Holiday. This comedy follows a career-driven workaholic who tries to prove he's the perfect father and husband by taking his dysfunctional family on an impromptu holiday. Directed by Rethabile Ramaphakela, the film will be available on Netflix on December 13.

