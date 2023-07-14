Mira Kapoor dives into freezing lake, see pic

Bern [Switzerland], July 14 : Mira Kapoor, wife of actor Shahid Kapoor, loves exploring nature, especially water bodies. She is literally a water baby.

As she is currently vacationing in Europe, she did not miss any chance to flaunt her love for water.

On Friday, she took to Instagram and shared a picture of herself as she 'jumped into a freezing lake' in Switzerland.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cuq0_TKtwqE/?hl=en

In the image, Mira can be seen in a black bikini as she jumped off a deck with her friend.

Sharing the scenic snap, Mira wrote, "Take the plunge!I cannot resist jumping into water - the sea, off a raft, into a river, a waterfall and finally I ticked off a lake."

Mira also opened up about she inherited love for water bodies from her mother.

"On our summer holidays to the hills, my mom would have us all stop at every waterfall so she can take a dip.. the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree..So after lunch at the beautiful @aiolaalporto (the linguini was so good we went twice in a row) and a quick change later, fellow water baby @lamourage_ and I took one too many jumps into the freezing lake," she added.

Mira's adventurous picture has garnered loads of likes and comments.

"Jab we met scene vibes," a social media user commented.

Mira's brother-in-law Ishaan Khatter dropped a red heart emoji in the comment section.

Recently, Mira and Shahid marked their eighth wedding anniversary.

Mira shared a romantic picture with Shahid and captioned it, "Lights will guide you home. And you are home. Happy 8 baby."

Shahid had also shared an adorable picture with Mira from their vacation and wrote, "In a sky full of stars .... I gave you my heart ... go on and tear me apart ... you will only find you in my heart (pl don't kill me cause I made up my version of your fav song) happy anniversary my wife for life."

Shahid and Mira are doting parents to daughter Misha and son Zain.

