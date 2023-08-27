Mira Kapoor shares pics of daughter Misha’s birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 27 : Actor Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput celebrated her daughter Misha’s seventh birthday at home.

On Instagram, Mira posted pictures from the celebration.

The first picture showcased a group of her kids and her friends. She wrote, "Happy-birthday-twin."

Another picture showcased Shahid's second mother and Mira. In a selfie she posted with Supriya Pathak, who was wearing a pink suit, Mira wrote, "Hum khana kha ke gaye."

She took the phrase "Khana kha ke jana" from Khichdi, one of Supriya's well-known lines, as the basis for her caption. Supriya is the second wife of Shahid Kapoor's father Pankaj Kapur. Shahid was born to Pankaj and his first wife Neliima Azeem but the two separated a few years after his birth.

For Misha's birthday event, Mira dressed elegantly in an ivory suit and a dramatic neckpiece. She shared it, writing, "Traditional #ootd photo for the WhatsApp group approval," on her Instagram page.

Mira also shared a photo of Misha on Saturday to wish her on her birthday onn Instagram.

"My darling baby, you’ve turned a heavenly Seven! Gliding and smiling, climbing and shining, nothing compares to your sunshine. Time flies, and may you continue to soar baby girl! Happy Birthday my Misha," she had written alongside it.

Misha was born in 2016 after Shahid and Mira wed in 2015. They also have a son named Zain.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shahid was spotted in the movies Bloody Daddy and the web series Farzi. In a movie with no official title, he will next be seen alongside Kriti Sanon.

