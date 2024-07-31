Mira Kapoor's heart lies in the sand

Mumbai, July 31 Actor Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput Kapoor, who is holidaying in Europe with her family, has shared another glimpse from her vacation diary.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Mira, who has 4.8 million followers on the photo sharing application, dropped a picture of herself resting by the beachside.

The selfie features her wearing a purple bikini, a beach hat, and oval framed sunglasses.

She captioned it as: "Don't wanna leave the beach."

On July 30, Mira had shared a video attending the musical concert of American singer Taylor Swift, along with her daughter Misha, in Munich, Germany.

Mira and Shahid had tied the knot in July 2015.

The couple have two kids -- daughter Misha, and son Zain.

On the professional front, Shahid made his debut with 2003 romantic comedy film 'Ishq Vishk', directed by Ken Ghosh.

The film also starred Amrita Rao and Shenaz Treasurywala.

He then went on to star in movies like 'Fida', 'Dil Maange More', '36 China Town', 'Vivah', 'Jab We Met', 'Kismat Konnection', 'Kaminey', 'Phata Poster Nikhla Hero', 'Haider', 'Padmaavat', 'Kabir Singh', 'Jersey', among others.

The handsome hunk was last seen in the science fiction romantic comedy 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya'.

Shahid will be next seen as a police officer in the upcoming adrenaline-pumping action thriller, 'Deva'.

The movie also features Pooja Hegde and Pavail Gulati.

'Deva' is directed by Rosshan Andrrews, and produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur, the film promises an action-packed roller-coaster ride full of thrills and drama.

It is set to release on February 14, 2025.

