Mira Nair and Zoya Akhtar Applaud Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's Debut Production 'Girls Will Be Girls' as it Releases in the US

Legendary filmmaker Mira Nair has lauded Girls Will Be Girls, the debut production of actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, as it makes waves with its release in the United States. Nair praised the film’s storytelling and performances, encouraging her fans in the US to experience the cinematic brilliance for themselves.

Mira Nair described the film as “rare,” admiring Suchita Talati’s writing and direction. She also urged her followers to watch Girls Will Be Girls, noting its sold-out screenings and growing buzz. “Girls Will Be Girls is a rare gem. It captivated me with its raw honesty and nuanced storytelling. This is a film that deserves to be seen, and I strongly urge everyone in the US to catch it,” said Nair.

Joining in the praise, ace filmmaker Zoya Akhtar also expressed her admiration for the film. In her appreciation, Zoya said, “Gentle, lyrical. A visual coming-of-age poem. Do not miss this.” Such high praise from both Nair and Akhtar marks a significant milestone for Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s first production.

Mira Nair also acknowledged the film’s impressive reception at the prestigious Sundance Film Festival, where it received widespread acclaim. She further highlighted the powerful performances by Preeti and Kantari Kanmani, who portrayed a complex mother-daughter relationship with depth and authenticity.

Richa Chadha, one of the producers of the film, expressed her gratitude for the support from these renowned filmmakers. "Mira Nair and Zoya Akhtar have always been inspirations to us, and for them to acknowledge Girls Will Be Girls in such a heartfelt way means the world to us. This film is very close to our hearts, and their words have only fueled our passion to continue telling stories that matter,” said Chadha.

As Girls Will Be Girls continues its US journey, the film has marked another milestone for Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s production venture. With sold-out screenings and praise from acclaimed filmmakers like Mira Nair and Zoya Akhtar, it is evident that this thought-provoking film is making a lasting impact.