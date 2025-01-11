Mira Rajput enjoys Delhi winters with a wholesome meal

Mumbai, Jan 11 Mira Rajput has established herself as a fitness and beauty enthusiast. Not just that, the star wife also loves to treat the netizens with sneak peeks into her daily life. Recently, she took to the stories section of her Instagram account and shared a mouthwatering still of a Mooli paratha with white butter.

Mira Rajput captioned the post, "Dinner last night...Mooli Ka Paratha ...Its still winters in Delhi."

Prior to this, Mira Rajput re-shared a photo from her recent gym session on her social media. She was seen moving towards her fitness goals with some heavy equipment. The star wife was seen posing for a stylish pic in a comfortable brown athleisure while her hair was tied up in a ponytail. The picture was originally posted by her trainer Namrata Purohit, along with the caption, “Back In Action."

On the flip side, Shahid Kapoor is gearing up for the release of his next Bollywood drama, "Deva". Adding to the hype, the makers unveiled the primary track from the flick titled, "Bhasad Macha". Talented dancer Shahid Kapoor can be seen setting the dance floor on fire in the peppy number. He is accompanied by Pooja Hegde as the two tap a foot together. While Mika Singh, Vishal Mishra, and Jyotica Tangri have crooned the song, the music has been scored by Vishal Mishra. Meanwhile, the lyrics are penned by Raj Shekhar. Shahid Kapoor will be seen as a brilliant but stubborn police officer in the movie, whereas Pooja Hegde plays a journalist.

Aside from Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde, "Deva" will also feature Pavail Gulatie, Pravessh Rana, and Kubbra Sait in crucial roles. Made under the direction of Rosshan Andrrews, the drama has been bankrolled by Siddharth Roy Kapur and Umesh KR Bansal. The project will see cinematography and editing performed by Amit Roy and A. Sreekar Prasad respectively.

"Deva" is scheduled to reach the theatres on 31st January this year.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor