Mira Rajput is chuffed with her musical holiday in Europe

Noida, July 25 Mira Rajput Kapoor, wife of Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor, is on a family vacation to Europe, and she has been sharing pictures and videos of her getaway.

An avid social media user, Mira, who has 4.7 million followers on Instagram, recently took to its Stories section and dropped pictures of pianos, revealing her love for music.

Mira is currently in London, clearly enjoying her time. Sharing a picture of a colourful piano, she wrote: “I didn’t play it… couldn’t resist... But it looks better than it sounds.”

Sharing a picture of an Edelweiss Piano, she captioned it: “This one played like a dream. A soft pillowy reverb.”

She shared a picture of another majestic piano called ‘The Solis,’ alongside which she wrote: “Do not touch.”

Mira added a picture outside a café in London. Donning pastel purple pants with a monochrome top, she was all smiles as she posed with her friend. Sharing the picture, she wrote: “Morning Coffee & strawberry swirls @ndhill20,” accompanied by a heart emoji.

Mira also shared an image of London’s iconic ferris wheel, made more picturesque with a rainbow.

Mira married Shahid Kapoor in July, 2015. They have two kids -- daughter Misha, and son Zain.

Shahid will be next seen as a police officer in the upcoming adrenaline-pumping action thriller, 'Deva'. The movie also features Pooja Hegde and Pavail Gulati.

'Deva' is directed by Rosshan Andrrews, and produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur, the film promises an action-packed roller-coaster ride full of thrills and drama.

It will release on February 14, 2025.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor