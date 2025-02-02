Mira Rajput savors Bhutan's culinary delights with butter mistletoe tea

Mumbai, Feb 2 Mira Rajput recently indulged in Bhutan’s unique culinary offerings as she enjoyed the local specialty—butter and mistletoe tea.

During her trip to Bhutan, Mira posted about the magical experience, highlighting the comforting, rich flavors that made her journey even more memorable. On Sunday, the star wife took to her Instagram handle and shared a couple of photos from her ‘magical’ getaway.

Alongside the images, she wrote in the caption, “Camera roll from beautiful Bhutan Magical and surreal as always at @sixsensesbhutan. Dreamy picnic locations, mystical musical evenings, and food that just hit the spot with a side of butter mistletoe tea.”Her posts offered a glimpse into the serene beauty of Bhutan, where Mira seemed to enjoy a peaceful and enchanting retreat. From picturesque picnic spots to mystical musical evenings, it’s clear that her stay at the luxury resort was filled with unforgettable moments. Shahid Kapoor’s wife also raved about the unique culinary experience, particularly enjoying a comforting side of butter mistletoe tea — a local specialty.

Earlier, Shahid Kapoor’s wife posted a picture of herself getting a blow dry at the airport. Mira captioned the post, “Why wait in transit when you can get a blow dry at the airport instead?”

Prior to this, Mira posted her glamorous shots in a stylish white saree that she styled with statement jewellery. Alongside the images, she wrote, “Sari ke fall se match kiya.”

Meanwhile, Mira Rajput has been actively promoting her actor husband Shahid Kapoor's film Deva on her Instagram. During the trailer launch event, the ‘Jab We Met actor’ opened up about his experience portraying the character of Dev Ambre, describing the film as a deeply personal project for him. He expressed how much the role resonated with him and how the film reflects a significant part of his journey as an actor.

Directed by Rosshan Andrrews, "Deva" also stars Pooja Hegde, Pavail Gulatie, Pravessh Rana, and Kubbra Sait in crucial roles.

The action thriller was released in theaters on January 31.

