Mira Rajput shares glimpses of her New Year vacation in Bhutan, says, "Taking off to 2024"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 31 : Mira Rajput is geared up to celebrate the New Year with fun and enjoyment.

She is currently holidaying in Bhutan and she shared some awe-inspiring holiday photos. Mira posted a slew of pictures of herself on her Instagram account on, as she enjoyed the tranquil vistas of the mountains in Bhutan. Mira looked brilliant and beaming in the photos, as she smiled for the camera against the backdrop of the hills. She wore no makeup, and sported a completely natural look.

Along with her pictures, she wrote in the caption, "Taking off to 2024. Better & Brighter, Be - yourself, real & happy! So while we leave behind the baggage that slows us down, let's never forget to check-in the one package we should load in kilos.. fun! Have fun guys. Life is too short to be serious..Happy New Year"

https://www.instagram.com/p/C1gMVvmoL7G/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Previously, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Kapoor were spotted at the Mumbai airport. Both posed for the paps and looked happy as they twinned in shades of grey. Their kids were also along with them but they did not pose for the shutterbugs.

Earlier, also she shared pictures of the fun moments with her husband, Shahid Kapoor and her near and dear ones.

Mira took to her Instagram handle and posted a series of pictures with Shahid and her close ones. The photo album started with a lovely selfie she took with her friend Priya Tulshan and some other people. Next up is a group shot with her husband, Shahid and other happy people in the room.

A selfie with her mother-in-law, Neelima Azeem and brother-in-law, actor Ishaan Khatter, came next. Additionally, she posted some enticing pictures of delicious cuisine that she had throughout December.

Along with the pictures, she wrote in the caption, "Decembering.. basically food, family and food with family"

Shahid and Mira got married on July 7, 2015, in an intimate wedding in Delhi. The duo had an arranged marriage. They are doting parents to daughter Misha and son Zain. Misha was born in 2016 while Shahid-Mira welcomed Zain in 2018.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor