Mira Rajput shares happy picture with Shahid Kapoor: Not about perfection but perspective

Mumbai, Jan 2 Actress Mira Rajput rang in the New Year on a heartfelt note as she shared a happy picture with husband Shahid Kapoor, reflecting on gratitude, growth and perspective.

Taking to Instagram, Mira posted a photograph with Shahid on a yacht. She is seen holding onto Shahid and the two can be seen smiling. She penned a message about the year gone by and the one ahead.

She wrote in the caption: “Sailing into the new year with gratitude, strength, joy and the love of my life. So grateful for this year that gave life to my dreams, pushed me to 7th gear, made me rediscover myself and learn to be fearless about it all. It’s not about perfection but perspective.”

“Laugh through the bumps and smile through the cruise because this year is going to be the journey that finds you! Here’s to 2026, ready for you,” she added.

Shahid married Mira in 2015, in a private ceremony held in Gurgaon. The wedding was an intimate affair attended by family and close friends. They have two children, a daughter named Misha, whom they welcomed in 2016 and a son named Zain, who was born in 2018.

Shahid is busy with his upcoming film directed by Vishal Bhardwaj. The gangster film also stars Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, and Randeep Hooda. It is set in Mumbai in the 1990s and is about the post-independence underworld.

“Arjun Ustara” is a love story set in the 1990s that is also full of action and gangsters. The film is set in the post-independence underworld of Mumbai.

He was last seen in Deva, which released on the big screen on January 31, 2025. The film also stars Pooja Hegde and Pavail Gulati. The action thriller film is directed by Rosshan Andrrews, in his first Hindi film.

The plot revolves around a skilled but defiant police officer, who is investigating a major case. The officer discovers layers of lies and betrayal during the investigation.

Talking about Deva, he said it is a film that he feels should definitely be watched on the big screen.

