Mira Rajput shares heartfelt wedding anniversary wish for Shahid Kapoor, says "You're the one I..."

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 7 : Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are among the most popular Bollywood couples. They are celebrating 9 years of togetherness and married life today.

On this occasion, Mira took to her Instagram handle and shared an adorable anniversary wish for her husband. She also posted a video with several wedding and vacation pictures, along with glimpses of their happy moments together.

In one of the pictures, the couple can be seen posing with their kids Zain and Misha on the beach.

In a video, Mira and Shahid can be seen enjoying a drive together. Her video captures many such sweet moments of the couple.

She wrote in the caption, "You're the one I... Happy 9, love of my life @shahidkapoor"

After her post, many of the industry friends and fans wished them on this special day.

Rakul Preet Singh wrote, "Happppppy anniversary guys"

Veteran actor Neetu Singh dropped heart emojis.

One of the fans mentioned, "Happy anniversary may God bless both of you and your loved ones always with happiness and good health"

Another commented, "Happiest anniversary to my fav couple forever"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shahid Kapoor was last seen in the film 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Ulijha Jiya,' where he starred alongside Kriti Sanon.

The movie, centred around Aryan's quest to find his ideal life partner and his unexpected love story with Sifra during a trip to the US, presented an intriguing storyline.

Shahid will be next seen in the upcoming film 'Deva'. Shahid is portraying a rebellious police character delving into a high-profile case. As he digs deeper, he unravels a complex web of deceit and betrayal, plunging into a perilous journey of investigation.

'Deva' is an action-packed movie directed by filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews and produced by Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films.

Andrrews is known for Malayalam films like 'Salute' and 'Kayamkulam Kochunni'.

The movie also stars Pavail Gulati and is set to hit theatres on Dussehra in October this year.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor