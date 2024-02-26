Mira Rajput shares special birthday post for husband Shahid Kapoor, calls him "my sun and moon"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 26 : Actor Shahid Kapoor, who turned a year older on Sunday, received a special birthday wish from none other than his wife Mira Rajput.

Mira took to Instagram and shared a happy selfie with Shahid along with a sweet birthday wish, "Happy Birthday to my sun & moon. Beautiful Piscean Sun and the full Virgo Moon. The universe shines on you."

As soon as the picture was uploaded, fans chimed in the comment section.

One of the users wrote, "Happy Belated Birthday."

Another user commented, "Waiting for this."

Shahid and Mira got married on July 7, 2015, in an intimate wedding in Delhi. The duo had an arranged marriage. They are doting parents to daughter Misha and son Zain. Misha was born in 2016 while Shahid-Mira welcomed Zain in 2018.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Shahid was recently seen in 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya'.

Written and directed by first-time filmmakers Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' features Shahid as a man who falls in love with a robot, named Sifra (Kriti Sanon). The film opened to mixed reviews.

The film also has veteran stars Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia.

He will be next seen in the action thriller film 'Deva' which also stars Pooja Hegde in the lead role.

The film is being helmed by Rosshan Andrrews, known for Malayalam films like 'Salute' and 'Kayamkulam Kochunni'. It is being produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur and Zee Studios.

'Deva' will be released in theatres on Dussehra 2024.

