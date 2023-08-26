Mira Rajput shares sweet birthday wish for daughter Misha on her 7th birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 26 : Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput’s daughter Misha turned 7 years old today and to mark this occasion, the proud mother shared a special post on social media.

Mira took to Instagram and shared a cute playful picture of Mira.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, “My darling baby, you’ve turned a heavenly Seven! Gliding and smiling, climbing and shining, nothing compares to your sunshine. Time flies, and may you continue to soar baby girl! Happy Birthday my Misha.”

As soon as the picture was uploaded, the fans and industry friends flooded the comment section with warm wishes for Misha.

Singer Kanika Kapoor wrote, “Happy birthday misha.”

Pragya Kapoor commented, “Happy birthday Misha.”

One of the users wrote, “She's so pretty.”

Recently, Mira took a break from social media.

Mira posted a video from her recent trip to Landour with her family on Insta along with a lengthy note.

The note read, “I’ve taken some time off Instagram - well I’ve been on it, posting stories here and there, but I just wanted a break from the pressure of posting. Not like anybody is expecting a post, but one gets into a cycle of feeling the need to keep posting about what’s going on in life on social media.. At least I did, and I thought I’d enjoy the summer without that pressure. Whenever I felt like it I would go ahead, but there was no compulsion. And it felt amazing.”

She added, “Now I’m back with the Insta-bug again, so here’s a glimpse of the trip I took with my family to the Hills. Everything about it brought back our summers as kids. And no matter what age you are, you’re never too old to be pampered by your parents. So sandwiched between generations, this was #SummerStories2023 in Landour. Treks, unending breakfast, late night chats with my sister (my brother-in-law was surprised we were still chatting 3 hours after he left us), and hugs from Mom & Dad.”

Shahid and Mira got married on July 7, 2015, in an intimate wedding in Delhi. The duo had an arranged marriage. They are doting parents to daughter Misha and son Zain. Misha was born in 2016 while Shahid-Mira welcomed Zain in 2018.

