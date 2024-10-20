Mira Rajput to Tahira Kashyap: Bollywood wives flaunt mehendi as they celebrate Karwa Chauth

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 20 : As the entire nation celebrates Karwa Chauth, Bollywood actors also shared moments from the special day on Sunday.

Among the celebrity wives were Mira Rajput, Rakul Preet Singh, and Tahira Kashyap, who have shared beautiful glimpses of their Karwa Chauth mehendi designs.

Shahid Kapoor's wife, Mira Rajput, took to Instagram on Sunday to share a picture of her hand decorated with mehendi.

She chose a delicate mandala design and added her husband Shahid's initials, "SK." Mira captioned the picture, "That time of the year," along with a red heart emoji.

Rakul Preet Singh, who is celebrating her first Karwa Chauth with husband Jackky Bhagnani, also shared her special moment as she posted a picture of her hand with a simple mandala mehendi design and wrote Jackky's initial, "J."

In her caption, she wrote, "First," followed by a red heart emoji and tagged her husband. Jackky responded sweetly to her post, writing, "My Life I am so hungry but I won't eat too," as he also fasted for her.

The couple got married earlier this year on February 21.

Ayushmann Khurrana's wife, Tahira Kashyap, also posted a series of pictures on Instagram. Tahira looked beautiful in a silk kurta with heavy earrings.

She showed off her mehendi design on one hand, while on the other, she had her husband's initial written.

In the caption, she wrote, "Happy #KarvaChauth. When your main is in Manali ki waadiyaan shooting... yahan yeh gaane gaaye ja rahen hain @ayushmannk," with the song "Hamri Atariya" playing in the background. Ayushmann lovingly reacted, commenting, "Karwa Chauth (with a red heart emoji) @tahirakashyap (with an eye-holding-tear emoji)."

Earlier in the day, Shilpa Shetty, Raveena Tandon to Neelam and Mira Kapoor, were spotted arriving at Anil and Sunita Kapoor's residence on Sunday evening for the traditional Karwa Chauth puja. All of them were dressed in ethnic attire

A while ago, Anil and Sunita's daughter Sonam Kapoor gave a glimpse of her Karwa Chauth mehendi. She got her husband Anand's name on one wrist while her son Vayu's name on the other with mehendi.

Even though Sonam does not fast, she never misses a chance to glam up for the festivities.

Celebrated in Kartik month during the Chaturthi of Krishna Paksha, married women observe a nirjal vrat on this day. The fast begins at dawn and follows a feast known as sargi and concludes with the sighting of the moon. After seeing the moon, they are fed food and water by their husbands and then they break their fast.

