Mira Rajput wishes 'BIL' Ishaan Khatter on his “30th-ish” birthday

Mumbai, Nov 1 Entrepreneur Mira Rajput Kapoor, wife of Shahid Kapoor, recently took to her social media account to share a beautiful candid picture of herself along with her brother-in-law Ishaan Khatter.

Wishing him on his birthday today, Mira wrote, "Happy 30th-ish, @ishaankhatter. We love you," with a heart emoticon. Mira has always maintained that she shares a sibling like Bond with Ishaan, more because they fall in the same age category.

Khatter has been riding high on the success of his recently released movie Homebound, which has been officially selected as India's entry to the Oscars. Upon the announcement of the same a few weeks ago, Mira beamed with joy, a proud “Sister-in-law” had taken to her social media account to praise Ishaan Khatter for his performance in the film Homebound.

Sharing a note, Mira wrote, “I had the privilege of watching Homebound and struggled on that day and for many days after to put into words how much I felt after watching it.” She added, “Few movies touch you in a way where silence is the loudest applause and tears are the honest review.” Lauding her brother-in-law, Mira further wrote, “Ishaan, you have filled our hearts with pride. Fly with your magic and touch the world with your gift. Vishal Jethwa, I almost typed Chandan. You became him, and I still keep thinking about your performance. Thank you, Neeraj Ghaywan, for this.”

Talking about “Homebound”, the movie has been making headlines even before it was released in India. It premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival, where it won a lot of applause.

The film that has been selected as India's official entry for the Oscars this year has marked a milestone moment for the cast and crew.

Directed by filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan, the film features Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, and Janhvi Kapoor in important roles.

