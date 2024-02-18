Miraculous Escape: Rashmika Mandanna's Near-Death Experience as Flight Makes Emergency Landing

Actor Rashmika Mandanna recently shared a harrowing experience after narrowly escaping death while traveling from Mumbai to Hyderabad on an Air Vistara flight. The journey took an unexpected turn when a technical issue prompted an emergency landing.

Mandanna shared a selfie with actor Shraddha Das, captioning it, "Just FYI this is how we escaped death today." Fortunately, an alternate aircraft was arranged for the passengers following the incident. Rashmika and Shraddha were on a flight from Mumbai to Hyderabad. However, the flight was forced to return to the ground after 30 minutes due to unforeseen technical issues. No one was injured in the incident.

Vistara issued a statement saying, “Shortly after take-off, a technical snag was detected on Vistara flight UK531 operating from Mumbai to Hyderabad on 17 February 2024. As a precautionary step, in accordance with the standard operating procedures, the pilots decided to turn-back and landed the flight safely at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International airport, Mumbai. The aircraft underwent necessary checks before resuming operations. In the meantime, an alternate aircraft was arranged, which departed shortly thereafter to complete the journey. All efforts were made to minimise inconvenience to the customers including offering them refreshments. We regret the inconvenience caused to our customers. At Vistara, the safety of our customers and crew is of utmost importance to us.

On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna was last seen in 'Animal' with Ranbir Kapoor. The film was one of the highest grossers of 2023. She is now shooting for 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' with Allu Arjun, where she will reprise her role as Srivalli.