"Miraculously, it's still standing" says Chris Pratt reveals house condition after returning to Pacific Palisades amid LA Wildfires

Los Angeles (California) [US], January 24 : Actor Chis Pratt revealed that his house has survived the LA Wildfires by god's grace. He thanked his fans and followers for their wishes and support amid the unfolding disaster in California, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Chris shared a video in which he detailed the current situation in LA and revealed that several homes and schools have been burned around the area except for his house which according to him was 'miraculously' standing with four walls and a roof.

"I'm going to check out my house. Miraculously, it's still standing. By the grace of God, we have four walls and a roof, I haven't been back since the Palisades fires. It's truly devastating, as you know, and yeah, the silver lining is my house was saved. But at the same time, so many people's houses were burned around us, and the community is gone," said Chris.

The 'Guardians of the Galaxy' star further acknowledged the prayers and support of the people during the tough times.

"It's just, it's just wild, and we're resilient and we trust in God and consider it all a blessing. Thanks for all your prayers your support and your help. It's been, it's been inspiring to see how our communities come together. And I'll give you more updates, now that we're kind of getting back into life. Here we go. God bless you, and thank you for your prayers. Talk to you soon," Chris said as he signed off.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chris Pratt (@prattprattpratt)

However, not many were as lucky as Chris in the ongoing disaster. The Doctor Odyssey actor Joshua Jackson is one of those Hollywood celebrities who have lost his home due to LA wildfires. Despite the loss of a beautiful bungalow, the actor feels 'incredibly lucky' to be surrounded by his loved ones amid the chaos.

The actor that his Topanga Canyon home, which he purchased in 2001, was destroyed over the weekend in the Southern California wildfires, which have destroyed thousands of structures, as per Deadline.

"First and most importantly, all the people closest to me affected by the fire are ok. My daughter, my family, and my neighbours all made it out safely, sadly my beautiful home did not survive the fires. But today, I feel incredibly lucky to be surrounded by the people I love." said Joshua in the statement.

Like him, numerous Hollywood stars have lost their homes in the wildfires, including Pratt's ex-wife Anna Faris, Anthony Hopkins, Billy Crystal, Mel Gibson, Jeff Bridges, Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia, Paris Hilton, Jamie Lee Curtis, Diane Warren, Cary Elwes and more.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor