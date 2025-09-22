Mirai Box Office Collection Day 10: Teja Sajja’s Fantasy Action Film Inches Close to Rs 80 Crore

Mirai Box Office Collection Day 10: Karthik Gattamneni’s action fantasy film Mirai continues its strong run at the box office. Starring Teja Sajja, the film earned an estimated Rs 6 crore on its tenth day in theatres. The Telugu version recorded 49.99 percent occupancy with strong evening and night shows. Afternoon shows had 61.38 percent occupancy and evening shows ran at 63.15 percent. The Hindi version registered 25.92 percent occupancy, with afternoon and evening shows at 32.44 percent and 37.36 percent respectively.

Since its release on September 12, ‘Mirai’ has received positive reviews and attracted audiences across multiple languages. In its first week, the film collected over Rs 65.1 crore. The Telugu version contributed Rs 50.71 crore, while the Hindi dub made Rs 13.1 crore. Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam versions added Rs 73 lakh, Rs 38 lakh and Rs 18 lakh respectively.

After a dip in collections on day eight, when it earned Rs 2.75 crore, the film bounced back on the weekend. It made Rs 5.15 crore on Saturday before reaching Rs 5.75 crore on Sunday. The total domestic collection now stands at Rs 79 crore.

According to reports, Mirai has been made on a budget of Rs 60 crore. The film has been praised for its VFX and anime-inspired visuals.

The cast includes Manchu Manoj Kumar, Shriya Saran, Jagapati Babu and Jayaram Subramaniam in key roles. The film has been released in multiple languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Bengali, Marathi, and Chinese. The Hindi version is presented by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.

Produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Krithi Prasad under People Media Factory, the film tells the story of a man who protects nine sacred scriptures from a villainous sorcerer, played by Manchu Manoj, who seeks to take control of the world by acquiring them. These scriptures, hidden by Emperor Ashoka after the Kalinga war, hold supernatural powers. Teja Sajja plays Vedha, who is guided by a sanyasini named Vibha and protected by divine forces, including a weapon called Mirai, which ultimately transforms him into a Super Yodha.