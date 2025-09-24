Mirai Box Office Collection Day 12: Teja Sajja’s Fantasy Action Film Crosses Rs 80 Crore – Check Earnings

Mirai Box Office Collection Day 12: Teja Sajja's action-adventure fantasy drama Mirai continued its strong performance at the box office on its 12th day. The film, starring Teja Sajja, Manchu Manoj and Ritika Nayak, earned Rs 1.75 crore on Tuesday, taking its total collection to Rs 82.55 crore, according to Sacnilk. The fantasy action film recorded 17.40 percent occupancy in Telugu and 16.52 percent in Hindi on day 12.

Its day-wise collection stands at Rs 13 crore on day one, Rs 15 crore on day two, Rs 16.6 crore on day three, Rs 6.4 crore on day four, Rs 6 crore on day five, Rs 4.75 crore on day six, Rs 3.35 crore on day seven, Rs 2.75 crore on day eight, Rs 5.15 crore on day nine, Rs 6 crore on day ten, Rs 1.8 crore on day eleven and Rs 1.75 crore on day twelve.

Produced on an estimated budget of Rs 60 crore, Mirai is one of the year’s most ambitious Telugu films. Its large-scale production, heavy VFX, and action sequences make it a visual spectacle.

The story follows Vedha, played by Teja Sajja, a young warrior destined to protect nine ancient texts from the evil sorcerer Mahabir Lama, portrayed by Manchu Manoj. Vedha embarks on a quest to find the celestial weapon Mirai to stop Mahabir from gaining ultimate power. The film blends mythology, superhero elements and fantasy action to deliver a full cinematic experience.

The cast includes Manchu Manoj Kumar, Shriya Saran, Jagapati Babu and Jayaram Subramaniam in key roles. The film has been released in multiple languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Bengali, Marathi, and Chinese. The Hindi version is presented by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.