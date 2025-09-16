Mirai Box Office Collection Day 4: Teja Sajja’s Fantasy Action Film Crosses Rs 50 Crore Mark in India – Check Earnings

Mirai Box Office Collection Day 4: Teja Sajja and Ritika Nayak’s action-adventure fantasy drama Mirai has maintained strong momentum at the box office. The film, which released on September 12, crossed the Rs 50 crore mark within four days. According to Sacnilk, Mirai collected Rs 6 crore on Day 4, taking its total net collection to Rs 50.6 crore. The film recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 11.14 percent on Monday, with the highest turnout of 15.36 percent during night shows.

The day-wise earnings of Mirai so far stand at Rs 13 crore on Day 1, Rs 15 crore on Day 2, Rs 16.6 crore on Day 3 and Rs 6 crore on Day 4.

The film has been made on a reported budget of Rs 60 crore and is just Rs 10 crore short of recovering its cost. At the current pace, trade experts believe the movie is set to achieve break-even soon and may even enter the list of top performers of 2025.

The cast includes Manchu Manoj Kumar, Shriya Saran, Jagapati Babu and Jayaram Subramaniam in key roles.

The film has been released in multiple languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Bengali, Marathi, and Chinese. The Hindi version is presented by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.

Produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Krithi Prasad under People Media Factory, the film tells the story of a street-smart young man who learns he is destined to protect nine sacred books of King Ashoka.