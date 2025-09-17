Mirai Box Office Collection Day 5: Teja Sajja’s Fantasy Action Film Inches Closer to Rs 60-Crore Mark – Check Earnings

Mirai Box Office Collection Day 5: The action fantasy Mirai, starring South actor Teja Sajja, continued its strong performance at the box office on Tuesday. The film earned Rs 5.75 crore across all languages on its fifth day, taking the total five-day collection to Rs 56.75 crore, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. The film had a strong opening, collecting Rs 13 crore on its first day, followed by Rs 15 crore on Saturday and Rs 16.6 crore on Sunday. Earnings dropped slightly after the weekend, with Monday’s collection at Rs 6.4 crore.

The original Telugu version had an overall occupancy of 27.79 percent on Tuesday. Morning shows saw the lowest attendance at 18.24 percent. Occupancy improved to 26.03 percent in the afternoon, 29.98 percent in the evening, and 36.91 percent in night shows.

The Hindi version also showed improvement through the day. Morning shows had 9.67 percent occupancy, rising to 20.87 percent in the afternoon and 24.46 percent in the evening. Night shows recorded the highest occupancy of 44.86 percent.

According to reports, Mirai has been made on a budget of Rs 60 crore. The film is likely to cross the budget mark in just a few days.

The cast includes Manchu Manoj Kumar, Shriya Saran, Jagapati Babu and Jayaram Subramaniam in key roles. The film has been released in multiple languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Bengali, Marathi, and Chinese. The Hindi version is presented by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.

Produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Krithi Prasad under People Media Factory, the film tells the story of a street-smart young man who learns he is destined to protect nine sacred books of King Ashoka.