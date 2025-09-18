Mirai Box Office Collection Day 6: Teja Sajja’s Fantasy Action Film Crosses Rs 60-Crore Mark – Check Earnings

Mirai Box Office Collection Day 6: Teja Sajja’s fantasy action film Mirai continued its strong run at the box office on Wednesday. The film collected Rs 4.50 crore on its sixth day, taking its domestic total to Rs 61.50 crore, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. On its sixth day, Mirai recorded 20.69 percent overall occupancy. The Telugu version had 13.96 percent in the morning shows, 21.02 percent in the afternoon and 27.10 percent at night. The Hindi version registered 11.58 percent for the day, starting with 6.14 percent in the morning and ending with 15.72 percent at night.

The film opened strong over the weekend with Rs 44.6 crore in three days. It added Rs 6.4 crore on Monday and Rs 6 crore on Tuesday before recording its lowest single-day earning on Wednesday.

According to reports, Mirai has been made on a budget of Rs 60 crore. The film has been praised for its VFX and anime-inspired visuals.

The cast includes Manchu Manoj Kumar, Shriya Saran, Jagapati Babu and Jayaram Subramaniam in key roles. The film has been released in multiple languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Bengali, Marathi, and Chinese. The Hindi version is presented by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.

Produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Krithi Prasad under People Media Factory, the film tells the story of a man who protects nine sacred scriptures from a villainous sorcerer, played by Manchu Manoj, who seeks to take control of the world by acquiring them. These scriptures, hidden by Emperor Ashoka after the Kalinga war, hold supernatural powers. Teja Sajja plays Vedha, who is guided by a sanyasini named Vibha and protected by divine forces, including a weapon called Mirai, which ultimately transforms him into a Super Yodha.