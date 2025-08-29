'Mirai' trailer out: Teja Sajja to save humanity in fight against evil Manoj Manchu in this superhero saga

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 29 : The makers of Teja Sajja starrer 'Mirai' have finally shared the much-awaited trailer of the film.

The movie is directed by Karthik Gattamneni and stars Manoj Manchu and Shriya Saran, along with 'HanuMan' breakout star Teja Sajja in the lead roles.

The trailer begins with Teja Sajja falling from the train to land before a giant eagle. It was followed by a looming danger of the generation helmed by actor Manchu Manoj, who appears to be a warrior who sides with cruelty.

The next part of the video introduces actress Ritika Nayak, who is tasked with finding Mirai, which is actually Teja Sajja himself; however, he appears to be unaware of his past and his destiny, as shown in the trailer.

Moved by the people's plight, Teja Sajja agrees to join the fight against Manoj Manhcu to save humanity. Motivated by Shriya Saran's inspiring words, the actor begins searching for weapons to fight evil, especially a sacred staff that was born during the Treta Yuga.

He was also shown fighting against some evil forces with the help of the sacred weapon before facing off against Manoj himself.

The trailer ends with the introduction of Lord Ram. The movie is slated to release in theatres on September 12, 2025.

Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, which is set to distribute the movie in the North India belt, shared the trailer from their Instagram handle.

Take a look at the trailer here.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DN5FsxFjN2A/

Produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Krithi Prasad under the banner of People Media Factory, the movie 'Mirai' blends myth, action, and cutting-edge visuals, promising a larger-than-life experience for the cinemagoers.

As per the press note, the story follows a fearless warrior chosen to safeguard nine sacred scriptures, setting the stage for an epic battle that fuses heritage with spectacle.

The movie was earlier slated to release in theatres on September 5, 2025.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor