Miranda Kerr: My celebrity crush growing up was Prince William

Los Angeles, Aug 4 Model-actress Miranda Kerr has admitted to being obsessed with the British royal Prince William during her younger years.

Kerr, who was previously married to actor Orlando Bloom between 2010 and 2013, told Us Weekly: "My celebrity crush growing up was Prince William."

The 41-year-old model has now spoken about feeling "most starstruck" when she met yoga teacher Gurmukh, who is considered to be a pioneer in the field of pre-natal yoga, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Kerr said: "My most starstruck moment was the first time I met Gurmukh.”

"She brought Kundalini yoga to the western world. I’ve practised Kundalini yoga since I was 17 years old, and it was a dream to meet her and do Kundalini yoga together," said the model, who is now married to billionaire businessman Evan Spiegel.

Talking about the fact that meditation has become an important part of her daily routine, she said: "I’ve been meditating daily for over 20 years. It’s one of the first things I do in the morning and one of the last things I do at night.”

“I learned and often do TM meditation (Transcendental Meditation), or sometimes I will use the Insight Timer app for guided meditations."

Asked if she wasn't modelling, Kerr, who began modelling when she was 13, said that she would love to do something "health and wellness-related".

She said: "For an alternate profession, I’d still be doing something health and wellness-related.

"I’ve always been fascinated by psychology and nutrition, and how the mind and body are so connected."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor