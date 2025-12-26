Mirzapur Actor Priyanshu Painyuli Celebrates Christmas With School Children in Wakro Village, Arunachal Pradesh

Actor Priyanshu Painyuli spent this Christmas in a deeply meaningful and heartfelt way, celebrating the festive season with children in Wakro village, Arunachal Pradesh. Accompanied by his family, Priyanshu travelled to the picturesque village as a secret Santa to bring joy, warmth, and festive cheer to the young students of a school ‘Apna Vidya Bhavan’ established by Rohinso Krisikro, which was inaugrated by Priyanshu’s Father , Retd Col. Vinod Kumar Painyuli during his service in the Indian Army.

Located in the Lohit district of Arunachal Pradesh, Wakro is often referred to as the “Orange Orchard Town” for its expansive orange cultivation. Known for its serene natural beauty, rich Mishmi tribal culture, and spiritual significance, Wakro holds a special place for the Painyuli family. The School is for underprivileged and tribal children, continues to be run by a local village leader dedicated to the development and education of children from the region.

During their visit, Priyanshu and his family spent quality time with the students, celebrating Christmas with games, music, dance, and songs. The family also distributed cakes to all the children, turning the day into a memorable celebration filled with laughter and smiles.

Sharing his emotions about the experience, Priyanshu Painyuli said, “Christmas has always been about giving, gratitude, and togetherness for me, and being here in Wakro made it even more special. This place is very close to my heart because of the work my father started here years ago. Watching these children smile, sing, dance, and celebrate with such pure joy reminds you of what truly matters in life. My father dedicated a part of his service to creating opportunities for these kids, and to return here with him, especially during Christmas, felt incredibly grounding and emotional. The warmth, innocence, and love these children share is something I will always carry with me. I feel grateful to be able to celebrate the festival not with grandeur, but with genuine human connection.”

The visit highlighted not just the spirit of Christmas, but also the enduring impact of education, community-driven initiatives, and compassion. Priyanshu’s celebration in Wakro stood as a reminder that sometimes the most meaningful festivities are found far away from city lights - in quiet villages, shared laughter, and heartfelt moments.