'Mirzapur' fame Neha Sargam dons Bengali avatar

Mumbai, Sep 3 Actress Neha Sargam, who essays the role of Saloni Tyagi in the action crime thriller series 'Mirzapur', on Tuesday shared a glimpse of her new photoshoot, donning a Bengali saree.

Taking to Instagram, Neha, who has 820K followers on the photo-sharing application, shared a string of pictures in which we can see her see wearing a golden and red bordered Bengali saree. She paired it with a matching sleeveless blouse.

For the makeup, she opted for the traditional Bengali look-- kalka on her forehead. It is a design created with a red bindi in the centre and intricate patterns along the eyebrows.

Her hair is tied in a loose bun, and has opted for golden bangles and jhumkas.

She captioned the post in Hindi: "Kabhi Kabhi lagta hai apun Bengali hai.. Dev Babu?"

Meanwhile, 'Mirzapur 3' stars Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi, Rasika Dugal, Vijay Varma, Isha Talwar in the lead. The new season revolves around the battle for control over the Purvanchal region.

Produced by Excel Media & Entertainment, directed by Gurmmeet Singh and Anand Iyer, the show is streamin on Prime Video.

Neha has earlier been part of TV shows like-- 'Chand Chupa Badal Mein', 'Sapna Babul Ka... Bidaai', 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai', 'Ramayan', 'Yeh Hai Aashiqui', 'Punar Vivaah - Zindagi Milegi Dobara ', 'Doli Armaanon Ki', 'Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon? Ek Baar Phir', 'Doli Armaanon Ki', and 'Paramavatar Shri Krishna'.

She essayed the role of Yashoda in the show 'Yashomati Maiyaa Ke Nandlala', produced by Contiloe Entertainment. It starred Rahul Sharma and Hitanshu Jinsi in lead roles and premiered on Sony.

