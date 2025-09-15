Mirzapur game Divyenndu talks about Navratri special music video: “It looks like a complete film song”

Mumbai Sep 15 With Navratri 2025 just around the corner, excitement is at its peak.

One track that is already stealing the spotlight is “Julmi Sawariya”. The song stars actor Divyenndu, best known for his powerful role in Mirzapur. Talking to IANS about getting on board for the song, “Julmi Sawariya” Divyenndu, who is a Gujrati himself, said, “This song came as a pleasant surprise to me. When I heard it for the first time, I felt that this is something that should definitely be done.”

He further stated, “Amit Trivedi has composed this song beautifully, and Bhoomi Trivedi has also given female vocals. When I heard the song, I felt that this is a song around Garba, and Garba vibes are making this song extremely exciting! I just felt that I should definitely do it. It is something new that I haven't done before, and I knew it would be fun. Garba is celebrated with full pomp in Mumbai, and in Gujarat, the grandeur is beyond imagination.” Talking about the look of it, the actor told IANS, “It's beautifully picturised, and it looks like a film song. I thoroughly enjoyed it. The thing that excites me the most is experimentation with new things.”

He added, “There’s a universal appeal to this song. In Garba, there is a lot of mischief and romance between boys and girls. So, I am sure it will appeal to many people.” Sharing screen space with Divyenndu is Charmee Zaveri, one of Bollywood’s rising stars, who won hearts with her viral hit “Mashooqa”. “Julmi Sawariya” is produced by Vibha Films, Hitendra Kapopara, co-produced by Piyush Jain and released under the Saregama label. It is directed and choreographed by Vijay Ganguly. The chemistry of Divyenndu and Charmee Zaveri lights up the screen. The song stars 100 dancers and has been written by lyricist Kumaar.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor