Mirzapur Season 3 Trailer Out: Ali Fazal and Pankaj Tripathi's Intense Revenge Drama Will Stream on Amazon Prime from July 5 (Watch Video)

The highly anticipated drama of the year, ‘Mirzapur’, is all set to stream on Amazon Prime Video on July 5th. Starring Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi, Pankaj Tripathi, and Rasika Dugal, the series promises to be filled with challenges and high-voltage drama. A few weeks ago, the makers launched the teaser of the series, and now the trailer is out.

As the countdown begins for ‘Mirzapur’ Season 3, fans are brimming with anticipation. Based on the trailer, the series is expected to be full of revenge and blame games. The first two seasons were super hits, and the teaser and trailer of the upcoming season suggest it will be a massive hit as well.

The story of ‘Mirzapur’ revolves around the Tripathi family in Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh, led by the powerful mafia don Kaleen Bhaiya. Tensions rise due to his violent and power-hungry son, Munna Tripathi. Brothers Guddu and Bablu Pandit challenge Munna's authority, leading to a series of violent events culminating in a wedding massacre. Season 2 sees Guddu and Golu seeking revenge, with Munna becoming the new ruler after injuring Kaleen Bhaiya. Guddu, Golu, and Kaleen's wife Beena join forces against Munna, who marries the Chief Minister's daughter. The season ends with a violent showdown between Munna and Guddu, where Munna decides to relinquish power to his father.

With the stakes higher than ever, ‘Mirzapur’ Season 3 is poised to deliver an intense and thrilling experience for viewers.