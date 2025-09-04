Mirzapur: The Film Shoot To Start In Mumbai With Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee

The makers of Mirzapur have officially confirmed that the hit franchise is moving to the big screen with Mirzapur: The Film. First announced in October 2024, co-producer Farhan Akhtar ended months of speculation when he revealed that a movie version of the series was indeed in the works. A teaser video featuring Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, and Divyenndu showcased the announcement in true Mirzapur style, creating instant buzz among fans. As per the latest reports, the film’s shooting will kick off next week at Film City, Mumbai, with Pankaj Tripathi and Abhishek Banerjee leading the first schedule.

Tripathi will reprise his iconic role as Kaleen Bhaiyya, while Banerjee returns as Compounder. By the end of September, Ali Fazal and Shweta Tripathi Sharma are expected to join the cast. A source told Mid-Day, “Director Gurmmeet Singh will focus on Abhishek’s scenes at the start. Many sequences of Pankaj sir will also be shot. After wrapping the Mumbai portion, the production will move to Uttar Pradesh in October. Considering the gritty drama is rooted in UP, shooting on location was non-negotiable.” The Uttar Pradesh schedule will extend till December, with key action-packed sequences and major plot moments planned.

Since its debut, Mirzapur has gained cult status for its gripping narrative, intense drama, and unforgettable characters such as Kaleen Bhaiyya, Guddu, and Bablu. The series is remembered for its thrilling action, bold dialogues, and unpredictable twists that captivated audiences nationwide. Its popularity soared so high that the makers decided to create a standalone film. The announcement of Mirzapur: The Film came after the show successfully delivered three seasons. First released in 2018 on Amazon Prime Video, the series became an instant hit, followed by a much-anticipated second season during the pandemic and a grandly received third season earlier this year.

Discussing the franchise’s leap to cinema, producers Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar of Excel Entertainment expressed excitement about the project. “It is a landmark milestone for us to bring the quintessential Mirzapur experience to our audiences, yet again, but this time on the big screen. Throughout three successful seasons, this acclaimed franchise has struck all the right chords with fans through its powerful storytelling and memorable characters, from the likes of Kaleen Bhaiya, Guddu Bhaiya, and Munna Bhaiya, to name a few. We believe that adapting such a treasured series into a film will undoubtedly make for an even more engrossing watch,” they said.