Mirzapur web series fame Rasika Dugal talks on feminism

Mirzapur web series fame Rasika Dugal says, “Storytelling is transforming every day, and it’s heartening to see that not only are there more important parts for women, but they are also more nuanced. Scripts are exploring and celebrating femininity. Having a female protagonist helming a show or film is no longer just an act of tokenism. However, we still have a long way to go in the way we portray female desire. Sometimes, even the most well-written scripts end up with sexualized visuals. Possibly because of deeply-ingrained references. I feel we find it hard to break away from those.”

Talking about feminism she said, “Feminism isn’t limited to a particular gender and, unfortunately, neither is patriarchy. Women can be patriarchal and men can be feminists. I have been very inspired by some of the people I have worked with — Anup Singh, Mira Nair, Richie Mehta, and Nandita Das — for what they bring to their work and for the people they are. I am also hugely inspired by the women I grew up with — my grandmother, mother, and aunts. They’re women who made very traditional choices but lived with the consequences of their decisions with grace and dignity. Growing up, I don’t think I valued that enough. However, later I realized the strength and resilience it took to always be there for the people around you, and in a way, that did not compromise your self-respect even though sometimes that had to be negotiated. I will always have respect for that.”