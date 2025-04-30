Misha Agarwal Death: Content Creator's Sister Reveals Reason Behind Her Demise

Social media influencer and content creator Misha Agarwal passed away two days before her 25th birthday on April 24. The family initially shared the news of her demise but did not share the reason behind her death. Now, Misha’s sister, sharing the reason behind her death, said that she was in deep depression as followers were decreasing on social media. Her sister said that she used to console her and said that there is a life outside social media. She shared the reason via Misha Agrawal's Instagram page named 'themishaagrawalshow'.

In the post, she said, “My little baby sister had built her world around Instagram and her followers, with a single goal of reaching 1 million followers and gaining loving fans. When her followers started decreasing, she became distraught and felt worthless. Since April, she had been deeply depressed, often hugging me and crying, saying, 'Jijja, what will I do if my followers decrease? I tried to console her, explaining that this isn't her entire world, it's not the end. I reminded her of her talents, her LLB degree, and her preparation for PCSJ, telling her that she'll become a judge one day and doesn't need to worry about her career.”

Misha’s sister advised her to see Instagram merely as a source of entertainment. She wrote, “I advised her to view Instagram as mere entertainment and not let it consume her. I urged her to focus on her happiness and let go of anxiety and depression. Unfortunately, my little sister didn't listen and became so consumed by Instagram and followers that she left our world forever. Tragically, she became so overwhelmed that she took her own life, leaving our family devastated.”

Many Instagram users expressed grief over this news. A user commented, “This is heartbreaking.” Another user wrote, “No words.” Another commented, “God give peace to your soul.”