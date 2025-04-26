Misha Agrawal, Social Media Influencer, Dies Two Days Before Her 25th Birthday

Popular content creator and influencer Misha Agrawal has tragically passed away just two days before her 25th birthday. The news was confirmed by her family in an emotional statement shared on her official Instagram account on Friday, April 25. The statement posted by her family read, "It is with a heavy heart that we share the heartbreaking news of Misha Agrawal’s passing. Thank you all for the love and support you showed her and her work. We are still trying to come to terms with this immense loss. Please keep her in your thoughts and continue to carry her spirit in your hearts."

Her family also added in the caption, “Our loss is unimaginable. We have no words. Take care.”

Misha’s sister, Mukta Agarwal, commented on the post saying, “Guys, please don’t panic. You deserve to know this news, which is why we’re sharing the update now. We’re not in a position to explain the hows and whys at the moment. Please take care.”

Since the announcement, social media has been flooded with messages of love, condolence, and disbelief. Many fans expressed heartbreak and shared memories of how Misha had impacted their lives.