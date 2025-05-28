'Mismatched', 'Black Warrant', 'The Royals', 'Maamla Legal Hai' set to return with fresh seasons

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 28 : Netflix is gearing up for an exciting year ahead with the return of four of its most beloved series.

Mismatched, Black Warrant, The Royals, and Maamla Legal Hai are set to return with brand-new seasons, promising fresh stories, unforgettable characters, and the same magnetic storytelling that made them fan favourites in the first place.

These shows have built strong fan bases thanks to their unique themes and memorable characters.

Whether it's the youthful charm of Mismatched, the gripping prison drama in Black Warrant, the glamorous world of modern Indian royalty in The Royals, or the courtroom antics of Maamla Legal Hai, each series has earned a special place in viewers' hearts.

'Mismatched', the coming-of-age romance that has captured the hearts of young audiences, is returning for its final season.

The series, which follows the journey of Dimple and Rishi as they navigate the highs and lows of young love, has been a fan favourite since its first season.

The third season saw the characters face new challenges both in their personal relationships and careers.

Prajakta Koli and Rohit Saraf's undeniable chemistry, along with unforgettable tracks like 'Aise Kyun' and 'Ishq Hai', have made Mismatched a standout hit.

Producer Ronnie Screwvala of RSVP Movies expressed his excitement about the show's return and said, "We're thrilled to bring Mismatched back for one last season. This show has become a true fan favourite, and the love for Dimple and Rishi has grown with every season. It's been amazing to see how their story has sparked conversations, inspired fan theories, and built such a passionate community."

The final season is set to deliver an emotional conclusion to the journey of Dimple, Rishi, and their friends, promising fans a mix of laughter, tears, and nostalgia as they bid farewell to the beloved characters.

'Black Warrant' is also returning for its second season, continuing its unflinching portrayal of life inside one of India's most infamous prisons, Tihar Jail.

Based on the book 'Black Warrant: Confessions of a Tihar Jailer' by Sunil Gupta and Sunetra Choudhury, the series has gained praise for its bold and authentic storytelling.

Season 1 introduced audiences to gripping themes of justice, survival, and power through memorable characters, with Zahan Kapoor's portrayal of Sunil Kumar Gupta standing out as one of the breakout performances.

Creator and director Vikramaditya Motwane expressed his gratitude for the overwhelming reception to the first season, and said, "The love and appreciation we've received for Black Warrant has been overwhelming. We're excited for audiences to see what's in store for Season 2, as we dive deeper into the human stories, moral complexities, and raw realities of life inside Tihar."

'The Royals' also returns for its highly anticipated second season, promising more intrigue, drama, and glamorous moments.

The first season, which became the first Indian series to trend in Netflix's Global Top 10 Non-English TV Shows across 58 countries, was a sensation.

A perfect mix of romance, ambition, and betrayal, it captivated viewers with its modern take on Indian royalty.

Showrunner Rangita Pritish Nandy described the first season as a "love letter to the romcom genre," filled with lavish palaces, polo races, and midnight balls.

"Season 1 struck a chord globally. This told us just one thing: we had to come back for more. Season 2 is going to be bigger, bolder, and even more fabulous. Expect more fire, more feisty banter, and yes, a whole lot of drama," she said in a press note.

'Maamla Legal Hai' also returns with its second season, continuing its unique blend of courtroom drama and light-hearted humour.

The first season, which captured the everyday chaos of Patparganj District Court, became a surprise hit, offering viewers a comedic take on the legal world.

Season 2 will see the return of fan-favourite characters, with Ravi Kishan, Naila Grewal, Nidhi Bisht, and Anant Joshi reprising their roles.

This season also welcomes new faces, including multi-talented Dinesh Lal Yadav (Nirahua) and the always entertaining Kusha Kapila, bringing a fresh dose of comedy to the series.

Tanya Bami, Series Head at Netflix India, expressed her excitement and said, "There's a special kind of joy, nervousness, and excitement in bringing back shows that have truly found a home in people's hearts. Each of these shows has carved its own space in pop culture, and for good reason. What's exciting and special is how diverse these stories are, ranging from young love to prison drama, from royal rom-coms to sitcoms."

These returning fan-favourites are part of a packed 2025 slate for Netflix, which also includes new seasons of 'Delhi Crime', 'Kohrra', 'Rana Naidu', and 'The Great Indian Kapil Show'.

